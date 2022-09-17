Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $4.38

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 4.38, but opened at 4.24. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at 4.26, with a volume of 1,184 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on INTR shares. New Street Research started coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Inter & Co, Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Stories

