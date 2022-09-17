Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $4.38

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 4.38, but opened at 4.24. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at 4.26, with a volume of 1,184 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on INTR shares. New Street Research started coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 2.2 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.
About Inter & Co, Inc.
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inter & Co, Inc. (INTR)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.