International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

Shares of IBM opened at $127.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.16 and a 200-day moving average of $132.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

