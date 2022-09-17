International Paper (NYSE:IP) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IP. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut International Paper from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.40.

International Paper Stock Down 11.2 %

IP stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

