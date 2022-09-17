Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stake Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,600,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.38% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $804,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,321,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after buying an additional 447,542 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 478.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 445,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after buying an additional 368,430 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,410,000 after buying an additional 232,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 619.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 180,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,769,000 after purchasing an additional 153,308 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $18.30 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05.

