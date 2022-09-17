iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 22,588.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,133,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,097,431 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.33% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $813,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.07. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.01 and a 1 year high of $100.21.

