iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lessened its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.56. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.99 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

