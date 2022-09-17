iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $897,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $48.21 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51.

