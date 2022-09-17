iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,361,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,058,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.04. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $82.46.

