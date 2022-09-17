iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTD opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

