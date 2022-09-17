iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,653,000 after buying an additional 225,459 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 336,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,165,000 after buying an additional 287,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 258,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,104,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $108.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $103.44 and a one year high of $136.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.07.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.