iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Trimmed by American Trust

American Trust lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after buying an additional 141,603 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $148.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.82. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

