iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by American Trust

American Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,217,856 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $221.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.08.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

