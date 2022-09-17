iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,060,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $139.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

