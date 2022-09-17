Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by American Trust

American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Jabil were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,935,000 after buying an additional 2,300,029 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,459,000 after buying an additional 1,182,211 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $51,965,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,240,000 after buying an additional 666,389 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.13.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,991. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

