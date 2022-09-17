Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of JGGCR opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JGGCR. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

