James D. Dondero Buys 4,802 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) President James D. Dondero bought 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,767.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 17,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,871.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance
Shares of NREF stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 596.11 and a current ratio of 596.11. The company has a market capitalization of $299.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $25.98.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.
