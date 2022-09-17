James D. Dondero Buys 4,802 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) President James D. Dondero bought 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,767.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 17,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,871.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NREF stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 596.11 and a current ratio of 596.11. The company has a market capitalization of $299.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NREF. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 146,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 60,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 509.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 27,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

