Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($27.55) to €29.00 ($29.59) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($26.53) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Industria de Diseño Textil Trading Up 1.2 %

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Shares of IDEXY opened at $11.27 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

(Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.