John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:HTY opened at $5.08 on Friday. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78.
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%.
About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.