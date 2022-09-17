Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Gap Down to $56.91

Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.91, but opened at $55.02. Johnson Outdoors shares last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $557.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Outdoors

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $83,008.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOUT. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 133.1% in the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 81,919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 147.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 66,158 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 232.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 27.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 218,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 46,775 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 307.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,345 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

