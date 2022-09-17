Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Gap Down to $56.91

Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.91, but opened at $55.02. Johnson Outdoors shares last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.
Johnson Outdoors Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $557.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.89.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Outdoors
In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $83,008.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
Featured Stories
