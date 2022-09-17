JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €14.00 Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.29) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($14.18) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.80 ($17.14) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GYC opened at €10.66 ($10.88) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.40. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($16.95) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($20.55).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.