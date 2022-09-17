JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $23.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on URBN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.09.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $21.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $38.17.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,194,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 680,642 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,984,000 after buying an additional 531,942 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,990,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $125,315,000 after buying an additional 403,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $9,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

