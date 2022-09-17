JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $114.90 on Friday. PTC has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.72.

Insider Activity

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $73,823.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,605,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,816,498.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $997,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,012,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,325,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $73,823.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,605,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,816,498.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,100 shares of company stock worth $32,925,130. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PTC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PTC by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.