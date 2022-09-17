JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $44.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on V.F. to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered V.F. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $39.80 on Friday. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth $34,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.