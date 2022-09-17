Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 280 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $203.91 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $189.94 and a twelve month high of $318.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.29 and a 200-day moving average of $233.33.

