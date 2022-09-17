Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 6,478 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $166.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

