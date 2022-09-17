Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of D stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.12. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

