Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,043 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

