Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NET. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $2,637,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $2,637,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,304 shares of company stock worth $20,817,806. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare Trading Down 3.3 %

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.75. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

