Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $100.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.87. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

