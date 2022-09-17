Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,837.55.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,693.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,557.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,467.94. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

