Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Stryker Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SYK opened at $221.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The company has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

