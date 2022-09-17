Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,142 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.8% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235,756 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,556,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $226,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,237 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

