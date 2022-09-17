Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $52.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

