Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,108 shares of company stock worth $22,650,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $423.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $440.16 and its 200 day moving average is $430.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.