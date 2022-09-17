Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDIS. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 590.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $93.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.88.

