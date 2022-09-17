Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Airbnb to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $118.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.02. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,565,696.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,669.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $558,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,541.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,565,696.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,669.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,669 shares of company stock worth $96,323,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

