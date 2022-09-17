Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 466,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

