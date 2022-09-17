Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 2,179 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,838,000 after acquiring an additional 29,835 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,190,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after acquiring an additional 130,190 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VOT opened at $185.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.