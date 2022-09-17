Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,364 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 819,974 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $333.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.64. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

