Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average is $57.58.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

