Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $35.36 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $39.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

