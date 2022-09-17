Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,942 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Veru by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Veru by 18.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERU. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of -0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. Veru Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

In related news, Director Mario Eisenberger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

