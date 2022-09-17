Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,364 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after buying an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,571,618,000 after buying an additional 256,598 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after buying an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $182.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average of $99.08.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

