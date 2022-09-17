Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 7,236 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,499,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,801 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 17,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

PSTG opened at $28.73 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -478.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

