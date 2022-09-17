L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 144.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $230.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.13.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

