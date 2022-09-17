Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 108,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,657,078 shares.The stock last traded at $39.96 and had previously closed at $38.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,289,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,793,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,000,757,000 after buying an additional 440,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $819,685,000 after buying an additional 1,184,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

