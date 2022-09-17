Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 30,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 998,982 shares.The stock last traded at $6.82 and had previously closed at $6.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

