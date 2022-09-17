Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Up 29.4% in August

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 75,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,323,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 121,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.