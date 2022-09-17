loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 95,299 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $151,525.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 588,235 shares in the company, valued at $935,293.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

loanDepot Trading Down 1.9 %

LDI stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $491.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.08.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.