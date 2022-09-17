loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 95,299 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $151,525.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 588,235 shares in the company, valued at $935,293.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LDI stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $491.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.08.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

