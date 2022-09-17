LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) CFO Sells $121,518.00 in Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $121,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LSI Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.12. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 205,834 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 164,432 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,010,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127,697 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 162,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 73,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.